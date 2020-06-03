Man arrested for pointing gun at police, residents during weekend protests

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man is behind bars after pointing a gun at residents and police officers during the protests over the weekend.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, photos and videos were posted online of Antonio Wooden aiming the firearm during the protests downtown.

Police said tips lead to Wooden’s June 2 arrest.

Photo of Antonio Wooden. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

IMPD said Wooden was on probation and had a warrant out for his arrest in Ohio on unrelated charges. According to police, it was illegal for Wooden to be in possession of a gun.

The rifle involved in the incident was recovered by officers.