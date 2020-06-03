Crime Watch 8

Man arrested for pointing gun at police, residents during weekend protests

Photo of Antonio Wooden. (Provided Photo/IMPD)
by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man is behind bars after pointing a gun at residents and police officers during the protests over the weekend.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, photos and videos were posted online of Antonio Wooden aiming the firearm during the protests downtown.

Police said tips lead to Wooden’s June 2 arrest.

Photo of Antonio Wooden. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

IMPD said Wooden was on probation and had a warrant out for his arrest in Ohio on unrelated charges. According to police, it was illegal for Wooden to be in possession of a gun.

The rifle involved in the incident was recovered by officers.

(Provided Photo/IMPD)

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

One Recipe, Two Ways: Soba Noodle Asparagus Chicken Satay

News /

No curfew Wednesday, curfew for Friday and Saturday expected in Marion County

Local /

ISDH: More than 500 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths

Medical /

Colts move training camp to home complex

Inside INdiana Business /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.