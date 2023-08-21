Man charged with Trooper Aaron Smith’s murder in court Monday

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Missouri man charged with the murder of Indiana State Trooper Aaron Smith is due in court Monday at 8 a.m. for a pretrial conference.

18-year-old Eddie Jones is accused of hitting and killing Smith with a stolen vehicle during a pursuit on June 28. Smith had tried to throw tire deflating devices to stop Jones when he was struck.

During his court appearance, the judge assigned to the case is expected to consider a request made by Jones to change the venue of the trial.