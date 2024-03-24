Man dead after shooting near Tindall Street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a shooting on the city’s southeast side on Sunday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At 4 a.m. Sunday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Tindall Street on a report of a person shot. That is a residential area on the city’s southeast side. When officers arrived to the location, they found an adult male with gunshot wound injuries in a vehicle parked on the street. Medical services arrived and pronounced the man dead on the scene.

IMPD homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin an investigation. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will be assisting investigators, and will determine the exact manner and cause of death. The Marion County coroner will release the name of the victim once his family has been notified.

Investigators ask that anyone with information related to this incident contact Detective Michael Wright at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Michael.Wright@indy.gov. Those who wish to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).