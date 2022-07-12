Crime Watch 8

Man dies after shooting at apartment complex on near-northeast side

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a person shot shortly after 9:10 p.m. July 11, 2022, in the 3100 block of Brouse Avenue. (WISH Photo)

UPDATE: The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday that the victim was an adult male. Investigators at the scene initially believed the victim was a teenage boy. The man’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died after a shooting Monday night in an apartment complex on the city’s near-northeast side, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a person shot shortly after 9:10 p.m. Monday in the 3100 block of Brouse Avenue. That’s in the Blackburn Terrace Apartments northwest of the intersection of East 30th Street and North Keystone Avenue.

IMPD initially reported the person shot was in critical condition, but later said he’d died.

Some neighbors knew the man and told police a small disturbance happened before the shooting. Otherwise, Capt. Don Wellheimer of IMPD said that investigators “don’t have any information at all.”

He urged people with information to contact the homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.