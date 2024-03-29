Man dies in homicide at south side apartments near I-465 and I-65 interchange

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just before 7:10 p.m. March 28, 2024, to the 4300 block of Lake Park Boulevard. That's at Stone Lake Apartments. (WISH Photo/TJ Whitmer)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died in a homicide after being found with gunshot wounds at an apartment complex near the I-465 and I-65 interchange on the south side, Indianapolis police said Thursday night.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office was expected to notify the man’s family before publicly sharing his name and age, the police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just before 7:10 p.m. Thursday to a person shot in the 4300 block of Lake Park Boulevard. That’s at Stone Lake Apartments just northwest of the I-465 and I-65 interchange.

IMPD initially said the man was in critical condition but died at the shooting scene.

Officers initially detained a person of interest at the shooting scene, police say.

“The person of interest was later transported to the hospital for evaluation due to circumstances that occurred prior to officers arriving,” IMPD said in a news release issued at 10:30 p.m. Thursday. “Detectives believe the person of interest was responsible for the shooting and, after consultation with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, detectives released that individual pending further investigation.”

Anyone with information was asked to call IMPD Detective Dustin Keedy at 317-327-3475 or e-mail the detective at dustin.keedy@indy.gov.