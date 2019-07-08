Man found dead outside abandoned apartments was shot, police say

Police on July 8, 2019, announced that the death of a man found July 6 near an abandoned apartment complex on Roselawn Avenue was being investigated as a homicide. (WISH Photo/Alex Elkins)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The death of a man found Friday outside an abandoned apartment complex on the city’s northeast side is being investigated as a homicide, IMPD announced Monday.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 5000 block of Roselawn Avenue, near 42nd Street and Emerson Avenue, around 1:30 p.m. Friday after a person called police to say there was a deceased person at the location. Those apartments are next to Roselawn Park, near 42nd Street and Emerson Avenue.

Police said they found a deceased man outside an abandoned apartment complex at that location, which appears to be the Courtyards at Roselawn Park.

The incident was initially treated as a death investigation, but on Monday, IMPD said an autopsy revealed the man had been shot.

News 8 has reached out for information about the identity of the man. No additional information about the circumstances of the victim’s death were released by police

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.