Crime Watch 8

Man found guilty in 2020 east side murder case

Photo of a fatal shooting on Grant Avenue on Sept. 23, 2020. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man has been convicted of murdering a man on the city’s east side last year.

Edward Smith, 51, was found guilty on Tuesday following a three-day jury trial.

He had been accused of murdering 43-year-old Christopher Greene in the 600 block of North Grant Avenue on Sept. 23, 2020.

Investigators say Smith and a woman had an altercation and the woman then spent the night at Greene’s residence. The next morning, Smith shot Greene. Two witnesses were inside the residence when the shooting occurred.

The jury found him guilty of murder and carrying a handgun without a license.

A charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon was dismissed. According to court documents, Smith had previously been convicted of child molestation in Lake County.

Smith is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 6.