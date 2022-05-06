Crime Watch 8

Man found guilty of killing Southport police officer to be sentenced Friday

A mugshot of Jason Brown, the man convicted of killing Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan in July 2017. (Photo Provided/Marion County Jail)
by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The man found guilty of killing Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan will be sentenced Friday.

Jason Brown, 32, was convicted for Allan’s murder at the conclusion of a six-day trial in February.

Brown shot Allan 11 times in July 2017 while Allan was responding to a car crash on Madison Avenue involving Brown’s BMW. Brown was in the driver’s seat and hanging upside down after the vehicle rolled over. Allan was trying to help Brown when he was shot.

Brown faces up to 65 years in prison.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office dropped its request for the death penalty in December in exchange for a judge, not a jury, to hear the case. The judge later ruled out the possibility of life without parole.

