Man found shot near 38th and Franklin dies at hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Monday morning after being found on the northeast side with a gunshot wound.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers were called to the intersection of East 38th Street and North Franklin Road around 3 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

A man and woman were found inside a crashed SUV.

The man was shot at least once and taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he died shortly after, according to police.

It is unclear exactly where the shooting took place.

The woman had minor injuries from the crash.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact detective Gary Toms by calling the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or sending an email to Gary.Toms@indy.gov.