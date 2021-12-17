Crime Watch 8

Man gets 55 years for murder, robbery of Indianapolis pizza delivery driver

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A convicted murderer has been sentenced to decades in prison for killing a pizza delivery driver in 2018.

Jason Epeards received a sentence of 55 years in the Indiana Department of Correction with ten years suspended for the murder of Lavon Drake. He was found guilty after a trial in October lasted three days.

Two other men, Jasean Dale and Juwann Terry, were previously sentenced to 60 years each in the case.

Drake was lured to a vacant home in the 14400 block of Kristen Circle on Aug. 20, 2018. Drake had volunteered to come in on his day off from Papa John’s to help deliver pizzas.

“Today’s resolution marks the end of a long and difficult process for the Drake family, who have exemplified fortitude and grace for more than three years as we worked to obtain justice on behalf of Lavon,” Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement.