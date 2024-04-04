Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Man sentenced for homicide of IMPD officer Breann Leath

Elliahs Dorsey, the suspect in the April 9, 2020, murder of Indianapolis police officer Breann Leath in xxxx, is shown at the opening of his trial Feb. 12, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Photo from Court Video)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Elliahs Dorsey was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2020 homicide of Breann Leath, a patrol officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

In February, a jury found Dorsey guilty but mentally ill at the time of the offense on four counts of criminal recklessness and and a count of criminal confinement. The criminal recklessness counts had originally been filed as attempted murder charges.

Previous Coverage

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Gubernatorial candidate Curtis Hill’s battery...
Indiana News /
City officials detail eclipse safety...
Solar Eclipse /
Tasty Takeout: Queso Taco Truck
All Indiana /
Exploring the works of Jean...
All Indiana /
Countdown to Caitlin! Indiana Fever...
News /
Indiana Court of Appeals upholds...
Political News /
Health fair focuses on Martindale...
Health Spotlight /
UIndy expands transfer opportunities for...
Education /