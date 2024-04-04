Man sentenced for homicide of IMPD officer Breann Leath
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Elliahs Dorsey was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2020 homicide of Breann Leath, a patrol officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
In February, a jury found Dorsey guilty but mentally ill at the time of the offense on four counts of criminal recklessness and and a count of criminal confinement. The criminal recklessness counts had originally been filed as attempted murder charges.
