Man sentenced for homicide of IMPD officer Breann Leath

Elliahs Dorsey, the suspect in the April 9, 2020, murder of Indianapolis police officer Breann Leath in xxxx, is shown at the opening of his trial Feb. 12, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Photo from Court Video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Elliahs Dorsey was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2020 homicide of Breann Leath, a patrol officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

In February, a jury found Dorsey guilty but mentally ill at the time of the offense on four counts of criminal recklessness and and a count of criminal confinement. The criminal recklessness counts had originally been filed as attempted murder charges.

