Jury deliberating in Elliahs Dorsey murder trial

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After seven days of testimony, the jury in the Elliahs Dorsey murder trial is now deliberating to determine if he is guilty.

During the seven day trial, the jury has heard testimony from the mother of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Breann Leath, who Dorsey is accused of killing. All of the officers who were there on the day of the shooting, Dorsey’s family members, and the seven doctors who evaluated Dorsey’s mental health.

The outcome of this trial boils down to whether or not Dorsey was insane at the time of the shooting, and if he knowingly understood the wrongfulness of his actions.

During closing arguments, the defense argued that Dorsey was psychotic at the time of the shooting, which made him unable to appreciate the wrongfulness of his actions. They cited testimony from six of the seven doctors who testified to support their argument.

The prosecution had a fiery closing argument that saw prosecuting Attorney Robert Beatson wield the murder weapon used on the day of the shooting. Beatson repeatedly tried to poke holes in the testimony of the doctors who said Dorsey was not able to appreciate the wrongfulness of his actions.

The prosecution asked the jury for a verdict of guilty, but mentally ill. The defense asked for a verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity.

I-Team 8 will update this story when a verdict is reached by the jury.

