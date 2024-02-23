Jury: Man accused of killing IMPD officer Breann Leath is guilty but mentally ill

Elliahs Dorsey, the suspect in the April 9, 2020, murder of Indianapolis police officer Breann Leath in xxxx, is shown at the opening of his trial Feb. 12, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Photo from Court Video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The man accused of killing Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Breann Leath in 2020 was found guilty but mentally ill on Friday night.

The jury also found Elliahs Dorsey guilty but mentally ill on other charges including counts of attempted murder and a count of criminal confinement.

Dorsey was accused of the fatal shooting of Leath while she and other officers responded to a domestic dispute just after 2:45 p.m. April 9, 2020, in the 1800 block of Edinburge Square. That’s in an apartment complex located southeast of the I-70 interchange with I-465.

Opening statements on Feb. 12 had centered around Dorsey’s mental state during the shooting.

Dorsey’s defense attorneys had told jurors that his mental health deteriorated following a breakup with a longtime girlfriend. They said that he woke up the morning of the shooting convinced that his family was dead and that there was a plot to kill him as well, and that, when officers knocked on the door of the apartment, he believed they were assassins’ there to kill him.

Defense attorneys had intended to prove that Dorsey is innocent by reason of insanity.

The prosecution had told jurors that Dorsey was not insane at the time of the shooting and that he had a history of marijuana use. They said that Dorsey knew and appreciated the wrongfulness of what he was doing during the shooting.

Prosecutors wanted the jury to rule Dorsey guilty but mentally ill.

The prosecution originally had sought the death penalty in the case, but that possibility is no longer an option after Dorsey underwent psychiatric evaluations.

Previous coveage

Mental health resources