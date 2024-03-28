Man sentenced to 28 months for unlawful gun possession by an illegal alien

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was sentenced to spend over two years behind bars after pleading guilty to unlawful possession by an illegal alien, a release said Wednesday.

Jose de Jesus Rodriguez-Soto aka Pedro Torres, 34, of Mexico, was sentenced to 28 months in federal prison.

According to court documents, on June 27, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to investigate a domestic violence incident near Eagledale in Indianapolis. The victim’s daughter told responding officers that Torres came to their home and threatened to “kill them all.”

Torres was still at the home when officers arrived, sitting in his vehicle with his firearm visible. Torress resisted offers, but they safely arrested him and secured his weapon.

The victim later told officers that Torres sent her threatening text messages, which included a picture of the shotgun he brought to her home, according to a news release. Police said later in the evening after his arrest, Torres called her from jail and tried to get her to drop the charges against him.

Torres is a Mexican national who was in the U.S. without law authorization, prohibiting him from legally possessing a firearm.

“Violent, illegally armed abusers pose a profound danger to those closest to them, police, and the entire community,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, in a release. “Through our LEATH initiative, federal prosecutors will continue to work hand in hand with HSI, IMPD, and law enforcement agencies across the district to save lives by disarming domestic abusers and removing them from our communities.”

