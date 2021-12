Crime Watch 8

Man shot, killed on city’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man is dead after a shooting on the city’s west side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 2 a.m., officers were called to a house in a neighborhood near 38th Street and High School Road.

Police said the wounded man ran to a neighbor for help.

The man was taken to the hospital but passed away due to his injuries.

No suspect information has been released.