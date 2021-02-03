Crime Watch 8

Man, woman found dead in suspected ‘murder-suicide’ on south side

(WISH Photo, File)
by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man and a woman died Tuesday in what police have called a murder-suicide on the city’s south side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 8000 block of Meadow Lane, a residential area near East Stop 11 Road and U.S. 31, around 12:30 p.m. on a report of suspicious activity.

They arrived to find a man and a woman with apparent trauma. They were both pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Homicide detectives that arrived at the scene, and based on their initial investigation, believe the incident was a murder-suicide, police said.

No additional information about the identities of the people who died was immediately available.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Capitol Police officer who died after riot to lie in honor

Politics /

2 women who helped start ‘Art and Soul’ festival look to the future

Indy Art and Soul /

Wheeler Mission raising funds to finish project expanding housing for women, children

Local /

Lilly launches 3 COVID-19 antibody infusion centers in Indiana

Coronavirus /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.