Man, woman found dead in suspected ‘murder-suicide’ on south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man and a woman died Tuesday in what police have called a murder-suicide on the city’s south side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 8000 block of Meadow Lane, a residential area near East Stop 11 Road and U.S. 31, around 12:30 p.m. on a report of suspicious activity.

They arrived to find a man and a woman with apparent trauma. They were both pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Homicide detectives that arrived at the scene, and based on their initial investigation, believe the incident was a murder-suicide, police said.

No additional information about the identities of the people who died was immediately available.