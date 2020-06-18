McCordsville police officer struck by car while responding to call

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A female suspected of being on some type of drug struck a McCordsville police officer with her car Thursday afternoon, police say.

According to McCordsville Police Department Chief of Police Paul Casey, officers were called to the 5000 block of Woodhaven Drive around 1:15 p.m. Thursday on reports of a female trying to harm herself. When officers arrived to the scene they learned the female had taken some type of drug and fled the scene in a vehicle.

McCordsville officers, Lawrence Police Department officers and members of the female’s family started to search for her and found her in her car at the Oaklandon Youth Organization at 12150 E. 62nd St.

Officers and the suspect’s family members attempted to get her out of the vehicle, when without warning, the female suspect backed up and turned the vehicle, striking her husband who was at the scene and a McCordsville officer. The female then fled the scene.

The MPD officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Methodist Hospital. The suspect’s husband was treated and released at the scene.

The suspect and her vehicle were found a short time later. She was detained by Lawrence Police Department. LPD is now handling the investigation.