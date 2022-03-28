Crime Watch 8

Docs: Missouri man charged for shooting tow truck driver on I-70

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A Missouri man has been charged with attempted murder after a tow truck driver was shot on I-70.

Court documents state that on Friday suspect Joseph Jackson, 22, of Raytown, Missouri, had called for a tow truck near the eastbound rest park on I-70 at the 64-mile marker.

He is also charged with aggravated battery, neglect of a dependent, carrying a handgun without a license, and the theft of the tow truck.

Jackson stated that he suffered a flat tire on his gray Jeep. According to court documents, Jackson states that some sort of altercation between himself and 38-year-old tow truck driver Matthew Roberts took place after the Jeep was already loaded on the flatbed of the tow truck with Jackson’s 4-year-old daughter in the tow truck vehicle.

Jackson admitted to police that he got a flat tire, then a gentleman approached him. Jackson also admitted to police that Roberts said, “I need to test your daughter out before I take you to your destination.” Court documents state that Jackson asked Roberts to take him to the Greyhound bus station.

Court documents state that Jackson said the tow truck driver will not take him to the Greyhound bus station, but needed to go to the I-70 rest park to access his daughter. According to police, Jackson stated that Roberts continued to make comments about his daughter.

Documents state that Jackson told Roberts to “unhook my vehicle and let me go and the truck driver said no”. Jackson told police that Roberts got out of the tow truck and started running after he made the comments about Jackson’s daughter. Jackson then told police that Roberts just took off leaving him stuck in the truck with his car up on the tow truck.

According to police documentation, Jackson stated that Roberts tried to hurt his family, and he did not know where Roberts was located. Jackson told police that Roberts might be hurt. Jackson was asked by authorities if a firearm had been involved and if it was a fair assessment to say that Jackson had shot Roberts. Jackson stated, “yes sir”, and nodded his head in the affirmative.

Police documents confirm that Jackson states that Roberts made more sexual comments about his 4-year-old daughter. Then, documents confirm that Jackson says Roberts took off running. Jackson admitted to police that he shot two to three rounds at the tow truck driver.

Roberts was interviewed by police on Saturday. According to court documents, Roberts’ interview took place is in a room at Eskenazi Hospital. Roberts states that he arrived for this breakdown at the I-70 eastbound rest park, and then asked Jackson and his daughter to get in his truck mostly for safety issues.

According to court documents, Roberts loaded Jackson’s Jeep onto his flatbed truck. Documents state that Roberts got back in the truck and Jackson’s 4- year old daughter moved up to the front seat. Roberts greeted the child.

According to documentation, Roberts explained to Jackson what they were going to do. Jackson states, ” I already know what we are going to do.” Jackson demanded that Roberts take him to the Greyhound bus station with no funny business, according to court documents.

Roberts states that he just wanted to pull over and talk about payments and what they were going to do as far as where to take them and his vehicle. Documents state that Roberts implied to Jackson that there is no funny business. After this conversation took place, Roberts noticed a behavioral change in Jackson and that he was acting strange, according to court documents.

Court documents say Jackson reached down with his right hand and told Roberts that that he will kill him right here. Documents state that Jackson then pulled a black gun out. Roberts exited the vehicle but was first hit with a bullet in his left forearm.

Court documents state that Roberts was on the ground when he looked up and saw Jackson peering out of the tow truck with the black pistol. Roberts confirmed to police that he had been hit several more times. Roberts had one bullet recovered during his surgery.

Jackson had his initial hearing Monday and is being held in the Hendricks County Jail.