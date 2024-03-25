Motorcycle driver dead after hit-and-run on southeast side

Scene of the incident near the intersection of East Raymond Street and South Sherman Drive on the city's near southeast side. (WISH Photo/TJ Whitmer)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A motorcycle driver is dead after a hit-and-run collision on the city’s near southeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At 7:50 p.m. Sunday, IMPD officers responded to a crash near the intersection of East Raymond Street and South Sherman Drive. That is an area on the city’s near southeast side. When officers arrived to the scene, they found the male driver of a motorcycle dead on the scene. Investigators believe the motorcycle and a truck were driving westbound in the 3600 block of East Raymond Street when the truck struck the motorcycle. The motorcycle then struck a third vehicle.

The initial striking truck left the scene. The driver of the third vehicle remained on scene.

IMPD officers located a possible suspect vehicle and driver at another location. Both the driver and suspect vehicle were detained by police.

IMPD crash investigators are responding to the scene. The identity of the motorcycle driver was not immediately made available by IMPD. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as this is expected to be an active investigation for multiple hours.