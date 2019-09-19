Muncie police chief says feds are investigating his department

Muncie, Indiana, Police Chief Joe Winkle talks with News 8 on Oct. 2, 2018, at the police department. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Muncie Police Chief Joe Winkle said federal authorities are investigating his department, according to a news report.

A federal probe involving police brutality has apparently been underway since summer 2018, the Muncie Star Press reported Thursday.

Requests were issued for some of the department’s calls and for information on 10 department cases. The chief also said information was requested on his son, Chase Winkle, who is an officer and the department’s acting public information officer.

Chase Winkle told the Star Press that he had only heard rumors of an investigation.

The FBI does not confirm or deny investigations.