Crime Watch 8

Muncie police officer admits assaulting driver under arrest, covering it up

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A Muncie Police Department officer pleaded guilty Friday to assaulting a driver under arrest and writing a false report to cover up the incident, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Jeremy Gibson, 31, is one of four officers charged for involvement in the assault. The three others were officers Chase Winkle and Corey Posey, and Sgt. Joseph Krejsa.

Gibson pulled over a vehicle on May 13, 2019, because the headlights were out. According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Indianapolis, Gibson attempted to take the driver to the ground and punch him multiple times once the driver stepped out of the car. The statement says Gibson and the other officers used their knees to strike the driver in the head.

Federal authorities in April charged all four members of the police force with using excessive force against the driver and attempting to cover it up.

No sentencing date has been set.

The other three members of the police force are set to stand in trial August, according to the statement.