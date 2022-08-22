Crime Watch 8

Mural dedicated to slain Elwood officer Shahnavaz

ELWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The Elwood community on Sunday remembered Officer Noah Shahnavaz, who was shot and killed in the line of duty, with a mural.

With love and memories, members of the Elwood community waved their flags to celebrate the life of Shahnavaz. The 24-year-old was shot and killed during a traffic stop July 31.

Local muralist and painter Theodore Winters said, “He was the type of person that, if you were having a bad day, he could smile and you’d smile right back.”

Mark Joyner, the owner of Joyner’s Restaurant, where the mural is displayed, said, “Noah had a desire to be part of this community. He wanted it to be a safe place where people can raise their kids.”

The community on Sunday celebrated his life with a prayer vigil and a mural dedication. The mural of the American flag was painted on the outside wall of the restaurant Joyner’s Restaurant, which is located near the police department.

Winters says he met Shahnavaz at the restaurant before tragedy struck. He says before the mural originally was designed for advertising.

“Just being able to know that Noah saw this mural and I talked to him in person and he stopped in front of the wall and he was able to view it and he loved it, and he loved the flag, and he loved this community, there’s no better result that came out of this,” Winters said.

Shahnavaz’s mom, Laurie, talked about her son’s love for this community. “After Noah was tragically taken from us, I can see why. The amount of love and support that you all have shown our family shows us just how special this community is.”

Joyner added, “Yes, today, freedom has once again come at a cost, but we Elwood, we’re not going to forget. We’re not going to forget!”

The family of Shahnavaz says they are grateful for the support they’ve received from the community.