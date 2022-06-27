Crime Watch 8

One man dead after car crash involving Trafalgar police officer

TRAFALGAR, Ind. (WISH) — Jacob G. Roberts, 23, from Nineveh, died after a crash involving a Trafalgar Police Department officer occurred early Saturday morning.

Officer Dustin Moody of the Trafalgar Police Department stated in a report that he was stationary at the intersections of SR 135 and CR 300S when he witnessed Roberts’ truck travelling at a high speed.

After deciding to follow the truck, Moody stated that he saw Roberts disregard a stop sign. After Moody activated his lights and siren, Moody stated that the truck failed to pull over and continued.

In his statement, Moody says that he attempted to call dispatch, but indicated that the radio did not work in that area. Moody stated that he followed the truck until the road ended and crashed.

According to the Johnson Count Sheriff’s Office, neither Officer Moody’s vehicle nor the other vehicle involved struck each other. The impact was both vehicles hitting the embankment at County Road 300S and County Road 600W.

John G. Roberts was pronounced dead at the scene. Officer Moody was flown to an area hospital and was in serious condition.

An autopsy has been completed although toxicology results are pending.

This remains an active investigation. This story will be updated when more information is gathered.