Passenger dies after shots fired at SUV on I-65 near Lafayette Road

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A passenger in a sport-utility vehicle on Interstate 65 near Lafayette Road died Tuesday after someone in another vehicle fired shots, Indiana State Police said in a news release.

Indianapolis metropolitan police around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday reached out to ISP about an unconscious man with a gunshot wound taken to a medical facility on West 38th Street. The address provided by IMPD corresponds to an Eskenazi Health Center.

IMPD determined that the shooting happened on I-65 near Lafayette Road when shots were fired from another vehicle into the dark purple Scion the man was riding in. The man was taken to an area hospital and died there, ISP said.

ISP on Tuesday night did not provide the identity of the person who died.

Investigators were working to determine what led up to the shooting.

No information about the vehicle whose occupants fired at the Scion was immediately released by police.

ISP is asking anyone who has information about the shooting or who was driving in the area of I-65 and Lafayette Road from 5-5:30 p.m. and may have witnessed the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.