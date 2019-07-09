Person critically injured in shooting on west side

Crime Watch 8

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A male victim is in critical condition after a shooting on the city’s west side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a home in the 5100 block of Rinehart Avenue, near South Lynhurst Drive and West Washington Street, around 8 p.m. Monday on a report of a person shot.

The victim was found inside a home on a couch with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police at the scene. He was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Police believe the incident was not a random act.

No additional information about the identity of the victim or potential suspects was immediately available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: