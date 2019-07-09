Person critically injured in shooting on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A male victim is in critical condition after a shooting on the city’s west side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a home in the 5100 block of Rinehart Avenue, near South Lynhurst Drive and West Washington Street, around 8 p.m. Monday on a report of a person shot.

The victim was found inside a home on a couch with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police at the scene. He was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Police believe the incident was not a random act.

No additional information about the identity of the victim or potential suspects was immediately available.