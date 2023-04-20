Man dead after near north side shooting

Indianapolis police officers say a person died after a shooting reported about 8:45 p.m. April 19, 2023, in the 2300 block of Beckwith Drive at New Bridges Apartments. (WISH Photo/Tahj Reeves)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a shooting on the city’s near north side.

At 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 2400 block of Beckwith Drive at New Bridges Apartments. When officers arrived, they located a man with gunshot wounds.

The man transported to a local trauma center, where he died.

Police are still investigating the incident and have no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stopper of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.