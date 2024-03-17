Person dead after shooting near Hillside Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting on the city’s east side on Sunday evening, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 5 p.m. Sunday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Hillside Avenue on a report of shots fired. That is a residential area on the city’s east side. When officers arrived to the location, they located an adult male with gunshot wound injuries. Medical services arrived shortly after and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

IMPD detectives responded to the scene to begin their investigation. One individual was detained by police, but this individual’s involvement is unclear. IMPD’s Victim Assistance Unit and Chaplain Office responded to the scene to provide additional support and resources. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to identify and collect potential forensic evidence. The Marion County Coroner’s Office is assisting and will determine the cause and manner of death. The coroner will release the victim’s name once a proper next-of-kin notification has been made.

Investigators ask that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Detective Anthony Johnson at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475, by email at Anthony.Johnson@indy.gov, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.