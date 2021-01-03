Crime Watch 8

Person dead after shooting on city’s near north side

Julie Dow
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died Saturday night after a shooting on the city’s near north side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a residence in the 2000 block of North Alabama Street, just north of 20th Street, on a report of a person shot.

They arrived to find a person shot who was deceased, according to IMPD.

No additional information about the identity of the victim, the circumstances of the shooting or a potential suspect was immediately released by police.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene. This story will be updated.

