Crime Watch 8

Person dead after stabbing on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a stabbing Sunday morning on the city’s east side, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say it happened around 10:22 a.m. at the 11300 block of Whistler Drive. That’s in a residential area near East 21st Street and North Cumberland Road.

When police arrived, they found a person with stab wounds. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional details have been provided.