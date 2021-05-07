Crime Watch 8

Man dead in shooting at apartments on city’s near-northeast side

Indianapolis Metropolitan police responded on May 7, 2021, to the 2400 block of Beckwith Drive, near 25th Street and Hillside Avenue, where a person was found shot and killed at the New Bridge Apartments. (WISH Photo/John LeSage)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Friday afternoon in a shooting at apartments on the near-northeast side of Indianapolis.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 4 p.m. Friday to the 2400 block of Beckwith Drive — in the New Bridge Apartments near the intersection of 25th Street and Keystone Avenue — on a report of a person shot.

As officers arrived, they located a man behind the residence with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Officer Genae Cook with IMPD said.

Preliminary information shows just before the shots were fired, there was a disturbance and that the shooting happened outside, but it’s not clear yet exactly where.

No information about the identity of the victim was immediately provided by police.