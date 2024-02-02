Person found dead with gunshot wound at apartment complex

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just before 7:25 p.m. Feb. 1, 2024, to a disturbance and person shot in the 1400 block of South Bancroft Street. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died in a shooting Thursday night at an apartment complex on the east side, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just before 7:25 p.m. Thursday to a disturbance and person shot in the 1400 block of South Bancroft Street. That’s in the Rowney Terrace Apartments northwest of the intersection of Southeastern Avenue and South Emerson Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a person dead with at least one gunshot wound.

Photos from the scene showed police tape surrounding a playground in the apartment complex.

IMPD did not immediately share information on the person shot, possible suspects, or what may have led to the shooting.

