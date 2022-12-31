Crime Watch 8

Person with trauma found dead in near-northside neighborhood

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a "death investigation/natural or unknown cause" at 4:45 p.m. Dec. 31, 2022, in the 3300 block of Graceland Avenue. (WISH Photo)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found dead Saturday afternoon in a residential neighborhood on the city’s near-north side, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a “death investigation/natural or unknown cause” at 4:45 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Graceland Avenue. That’s a few blocks southwest of the intersection of 38th and Meridian streets, and a block east of Crown Hill Cemetery.

Officer found the person with trauma.

An IMPD spokesman was going to the crime scene to gather more information to share with news organizations.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Gas prices had a wild ride this year, making 2023 tough to predict

Business /

Northern Kentucky takes down IUPUI

College Basketball /

Evansville warehouse fire spreads several blocks

Indiana News /

Fireworks from former grain elevator to ring in 2023 in Greenfield

Local /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.