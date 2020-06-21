Police: 4-year-old accidentally shot on city’s east side; father arrested and facing neglect charges

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An accidental shooting on the city’s east side left a 4-year-old child injured Saturday night, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD Sgt. Grace Sibley said officers were called to the 6000 block of East 21st Street around 7:30 p.m. Saturday on reports of a person shot. That’s the address for an apartment complex near the intersection of East 21st Street and North Franklin Road.

When police arrived to the scene they learned a 4-year-old child had been shot accidentally. The child is considered in stable condition and is expected to survive the injuries.

Police arrested the child’s father and he is facing neglect charges.

No other details about the shooting have been released.