Crime Watch 8

Police: Man critically injured in shooting at Walmart; girlfriend faces attempted murder charge

UPDATE: Lawrence Police Department Chief Gary Woodruff identified the woman on Friday just before 5 p.m. Woodruff said Karena Bufala, 19, faces charges for attempted murder. Police say Bufala and the man were boyfriend and girlfriend, and that the man is in critical but stable condition.

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — A man is in critical condition after being shot Friday morning at the Walmart Supercenter on Pendleton Pike in Lawrence.

Police believe the man was shot by his girlfriend, Karena Bufala, 19, in a “domestic related incident.” Police say Bufala is in custody and is currently being interviewed, Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff told News 8.

Officers say the shooting happened in the parking lot and never entered the store. They say the couple were spotted arguing in the parking lot and the woman pulled out a weapon once the man decided to leave, shooting him in the neck.

Investigators say there is no threat to the public.