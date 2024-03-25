IMPD: Man killed in police shooting at east side bar was ‘actively shooting’ at another person

An Indianapolis police officer, along with several others, was shot in a disturbance that turned into a police shooting in the parking lot of an east side bar in the early morning of March 24, 2024. (Photo aired on WISH-TV)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The man who died Sunday morning after being shot by police in a mass shooting at an east side bar was said by police to be one of the shooters.

The man’s name and age haven’t been released.

The police shooting was the result of a disturbance that broke out in the parking lot of Fuzion Ultra Lounge at 9439 E. Washington St. around 1:33 a.m. Sunday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in an update on the incident that two off-duty officers were working at the bar when they saw the man firing shots at another person in the parking lot.

Police say the officer saw the man “actively firing a gun,” so he got out of his car and fired his service weapon at the suspect.

Surveillance video obtained by News 8 from Supermarket De Mi Pais showed the parking lot but did not show the shooting. At least 20 gunshots could be heard in the video.

At some point during the confrontation, the officer was shot.

IMPD confirmed in the update that the man, who later died after taking himself to Community Hospital East, was shot by officers.

The officer who was shot was released from the hospital later Sunday evening.

Four others also sustained injuries in the police shooting. IMPD says they were all in stable condition as of Sunday night.

All officers who fired their weapons were placed on administrative leave following the shooting. The names of the officers will be released five days after the incident.

Multiple officers wore body cameras which were activated during the shooting.

Police did not say if there were any other suspects involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Det. Sgt. Michael Duke at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).