Docs: Deadly Landsharks nightclub shooting result of fight between two clubbers

Landsharks nightclub in Broad Ripple. Court documents reveal that a fight breaking out between two females was the inciting event for a deadly shooting at the club on March 16, 2024. (Provided Photo/Landsharks via Google)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Court documents say a fight breaking out between two female clubbers was the inciting event for a deadly shooting at a Broad Ripple nightclub.

The man who died in the shooting was identified Monday as 36-year-old Timothy Brown Jr.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were working near the Landsharks nightclub at 808 Broad Ripple Ave. around 1:20 a.m. Saturday when they heard multiple shots go off inside the club. Court documents obtained by News 8 say that after the shots went off, people flooded out of the bar.

When police entered the club, they found five males suffering gunshot wounds. They were all taken to a hospital, where Brown was pronounced dead by medical staff. Police later learned that a sixth victim injured at the club had taken themselves to a nearby hospital for treatment.

When detectives spoke with victims at the hospital, they learned that two females started fighting in the moments before shots were fired.

Officers reviewed security camera footage from Landsharks, which showed the shooter, later identified as 25-year-old Nicholas Fulk, enter the club with a female. Court documents say Fulk was seen “(retrieving) the gun shortly after entering the club.”

Sometime after, Fulk was seen on camera firing his gun multiple times while moving toward the door, then seen running with the female out of the club south down Broad Ripple Avenue.

Detectives were able to track Fulk and the female through street cameras, seeing him leave the club in a black Toyota Corolla with an Arkansas license plate. As Fulk drove away, court documents say he had “the headlights off and almost (struck) several people walking through the (parking) lot.”

Officers later tracked down the Toyota to an apartment complex just northwest of Southport and Bluff roads on the south side of Indy sometime Saturday. Detectives then confirmed Fulk lived at the apartment based on previous arrest records for him.

While researching the area, detectives recognized Fulk as he walked out of the apartment with the female, and both were taken into custody.

During a search of Fulk’s car and apartment, they found a Taurus G3 9mm pistol, which was the same caliber of shell casings found at the nightclub. They also found the clothes that Fulk and the female were seen wearing at the bar.

Officers spoke with the female, who court documents say admitted to police that a fight started between her and another female at the bar. During the argument, several people began to approach them, and then shots were fired.

She confirmed to police that Fulk had a gun on him while at the club, and wasn’t sure if it was Fulk or someone else shooting when shots rang out.

Detectives tried to speak with Fulk, but he requested an attorney and wouldn’t give a statement.

Fulk was being held at the Marion County jail without bond. Jail records show that he was being held on a murder charge, as well as theft charges from two previous incidents.

He was due in court for a hearing Tuesday morning.