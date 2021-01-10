Police: Man shot mother, turned gun on self, killing both at Brownsburg apartment

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a man who recently got out of jail fatally shot his mother, then turned the gun on himself on Saturday night in a Brownsburg apartment complex.

Police around 8 p.m. Saturday received a call from the man, who was not identified Saturday, saying that he had shot his mother, according to Capt. Jennifer Barrett with Brownsburg Police Department.

When officers arrived at the Brownsburg Pointe Apartments, near Interstate 74 and State Road 267, they believe they heard the man, who police believe was 24 or 25 years old, turn the gun on himself. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died, Barrett said.

The man’s mother, who police estimate was in her 50s or 60s, died at the scene.

Neighbors told police the man had some mental health and drug dependency issues and that he had been released from an Ohio jail on Jan. 6.

Both the mother and son were from Ohio, according to Barrett, and police are withholding their identities until family there can be notified.

No additional information about the circumstances of the shooting were immediately available.