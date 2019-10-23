Police seek beard-wearing bank robber in West Lafayette

Police were seeking a person who wore a fake beard during an Oct. 22, 2019, bank robbery in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo Provided/West Lafayette Police Department)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — City police have confirmed that a robbery happened Tuesday at the Centier Bank in West Lafayette by a man wearing a fake beard.

That’s the bank in the same shopping area as Payless and Orange Theory at the corner of Salisbury Street and Sagamore Parkway.

Lt. John Eager with West Lafayette Police Department said it happened about 2 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash and headed north through the parking lot. Officers searched the immediate area but did not locate the suspect. Eager said officers were still canvasing the area and interviewing witnesses at 3:40 p.m.

He described the suspect as a male with a slender build. The suspect was wearing a fake beard, a gray sock hat, a gray sweatshirt and light-colored jeans. He said they have still photos of the suspect from security footage but were still working to get the surveillance video from the bank.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the West Lafayette Police Department at 765-775-5200 or the WeTip hotline at 800-782-7463.