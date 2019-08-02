Pregnant Anderson woman on life support after report of shooting

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A pregnant woman has been airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after suffering injuries early Friday morning in Anderson.

Anderson Police Chief Tony Watters told News 8 that officers were called to the report of a shooting in Anderson around 3 a.m.

Officers found a pregnant woman who had suffered injuries and she was airlifted to the hospital. She has been identified as Alexis Wasson, of Anderson.

Watters would not confirm if the woman was shot or what type of injuries she sustained.

Watters said the woman is now on life support and has been considered brain-dead. He described the investigation as “heart-wrenching.”

Authorities have identified a person of interest in the case as Skye’lar White, of Anderson. Police are not calling White a suspect.

Watters said three search warrants have been served during this investigation to gather more information.

Officers are investigating the incident as an attempted murder. Watters said new details will be released as they become available.