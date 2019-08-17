Retired Hamilton County deputy charged with child-porn possession

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A retired deputy with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has been charged with five counts of possession of child pornography, according to a WISH-TV newsgathering partner.

David Wyler, 65, Carmel, had an initial hearing July 31 in Hamilton Superior Court 6 in Noblesville.

A story in Saturday’s Hamilton County Reporter says, according to reports filed by Carmel Police Department Detective John Piracs, the Hamilton County Child Exploitation Task Force received a CyberTipline report from the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children. The report said that on March 22 a person had uploaded two images of unclothed children to Pinterest.

Information provided by Pinterest indicated the username was “davidwyler1954.”

During an interview with police, Wyler admitted to having multiple boards on Pinterest. He also said he had last viewed images of children with uncovered genitals within the last two weeks.

Police also found multiple images of nude prepubescent children.

Police reports indicate Wyler was arrested at his home and taken to the Hamilton County Jail.

A jury trial has been scheduled for Jan. 7.