Richmond police officer shot in traffic stop taken off life support

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — The Richmond police officer shot Aug. 10 during a traffic stop was taken off life support Thursday, authorities say.

Michael Britt, chief of the Richmond Police Department, posted on social media at 3:14 p.m. Thursday, “The Richmond Police Department would like to update the public on Officer Seara Burton. At this time Officer Burton is still alive and surrounded by family. Multiple news agencies have incorrectly reported her passing and incorrectly cited me as a source of this information.”

Richmond Mayor David Snow said in a statement at 5:03 p.m. Thursday, “I want to take this time to provide some clarity. Earlier today, it was incorrectly shared via media and social media that Officer Seara Burton had passed away. Although she was removed from life-sustaining efforts this morning, she is still with us. We know the time of her passing is imminent; however, right now, her family is spending precious time with her. Please help us maintain calm, respect, and privacy as Officer Burton rests quietly with her family. This situation is changing by the moment, and as soon as we have an official update, a press and social media release will come directly from Police Chief Mike Britt. His release will be followed by my comments and request for a public display of mourning. I know this is a very difficult time for our community; right now, we all need to give her family as much peace as possible.”

Officer Seara Burton, 28, and other officers were making a traffic stop of a moped in a residential area when Phillip M. Lee, 47, of Richmond, drew a weapon and fired multiple times at Burton, Indiana State Police has reported. The assisting officers at the scene returned fire, and the suspect fled on foot until he was caught by the police.

The Richmond community has shown its support for Burton since the shooting, posting signs and praying for her since she entered a Dayton, Ohio, hospital.

Police have arrested Lee, who remained in the Wayne County jail on Wednesday night on a $1.5 million surety bond. He faces three charges of attempted murder as well as drug and gun charges, and a habitual offender charge. His next appearance in Wayne Circuit Court is scheduled for Oct. 3, but court hearings often are rescheduled in Indiana.

The social media post from Richmond police on Wednesday said, “Despite the very best efforts of all the doctors and nurses at Miami Valley Hospital, Officer Seara Burton’s injuries have been determined to be unrecoverable. Tomorrow, Thursday, September 1, 2022, Seara will be taken off of life support. Seara will live on and continue to be a hero with her selfless gift of organ donation. Officer Burton will continue to serve others long after her passing. Final arrangements for Officer Burton will be released in the coming days. Seara’s family wanted to include the community in sharing this information. The incredible outpouring of support has been truly heartwarming. We ask that you please respect their privacy during this time. The Chief’s office will put out more information once it becomes available.”

Wednesday’s message came from Britt and majors Jon Bales and Aly Tonuc.

The announcement was gut-wrenching to Richmond residents. The Richmond Police Department has provided updates during Burton’s three-week hospital stay. Her condition was always listed as critical, but, at one point, the department noted there were bright spots.

Janice Anderson, of Richmond, said Wednesday night, “It’s sad and I feel bad for her and her family because it was just a very unfortunate situation that happened with her but I feel, too, that’s a risk you take when you become a police officer.”

“It’s very very sad. They were there to help us and she was there to help us. BUt you have all these drugs, all these kids out here running the streets,” Anderson added.

Ronnie Knipp, also of Richmond, said of the shooting of the police officer, “It can happen any place, big city, little city. It don’t make no difference.”

Anderson added, “Not anymore it don’t make no difference.”

Knipp was concerned a judge had set a bond for Lee, instead of keeping him in jail on no bond while he awaits trial. “He should not be let out. Would he want someone to take his families life or his child’s life?”

Anderson also noted the family’s anguish to take Burton off of life support. “You have doctors that are going to be able to tell you whether or not she’s going to be all right, because it’s in the Lord’s hands.”

