Chief: Richmond officer showing ‘bright spots’ in recovery following shooting

RICHMOND Ind. (WISH) — A Richmond police officer is continuing to recover after being critically injured during a traffic stop shooting last Wednesday.

Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton, 28, was shot during a traffic stop in the 200 block of North 12th Street on Aug. 10.

“Officer Burton remains in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital and continues to fight. There have been some bright spots since Wednesday but her condition is still very serious. The doctors and nurses are providing her with the best possible medical care, and we are very grateful,” the department stated in a social media post.

According to a post on Facebook made by the police chief, Burton was also accompanied by her K9 partner Brev, who was not injured during the incident.

“The Officers of the Richmond Police Department are navigating through some difficult times as we wait to see Seara’s progress. The Officers of RPD are strong and pulling together to support each other. They have the full and unwavering support of the Administration, The City of Richmond, and the Community as a whole,” the post said.

The suspect, 47-year-old Phillip Lee, faces charges for attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and multiple charges of drug possession. He is scheduled for an initial court appearance on Friday.