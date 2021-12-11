Crime Watch 8

Shooting on northwest side leaves man dead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning on the city’s northwest side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it received a report of a person shot at 1:53 a.m. Officers were initially sent to the 6400 block of Apollo Way — just east of Eagle Creek Park — but did not find a gunshot victim.

An investigation was later set up on Corporate Drive, a road next to the neighborhood where Apollo Drive is located.

Police say the male victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 3 a.m.

No further information about the man’s identity or a possible suspect was immediately available.