Shooting on northwest side leaves man dead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning on the city’s northwest side.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it received a report of a person shot at 1:53 a.m. Officers were initially sent to the 6400 block of Apollo Way — just east of Eagle Creek Park — but did not find a gunshot victim.
An investigation was later set up on Corporate Drive, a road next to the neighborhood where Apollo Drive is located.
Police say the male victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 3 a.m.
No further information about the man’s identity or a possible suspect was immediately available.