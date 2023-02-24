Crime Watch 8

Shots fired at Anderson Walmart during robbery; suspect fled

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Multiple shots were fired in the parking lot of Anderson’s Walmart store during a robbery on Thursday afternoon, Anderson police say.

A suspect believed to be a man in his 20s fled with an undisclosed amount of cash taken from a man and a woman who are both 18.

No one was hurt in the gunfire.

Police were called just before 5 p.m. Thursday to the Walmart off State Road 9/Scatterfield Road near 53rd Street. The store is at 2321 Charles St.

Investigators believe the man in his 20s approached the 18-year-olds as they loaded groceries into their vehicle. The man in his 20s tried to sell them candy, saying he was raising money for his sick daughter. The 18-year-olds gave some money to the man, then continued loading their groceries.

Moments later, the man returned in a face mask. He was armed with a handgun and demanded all of the 18-year-olds’ money.

Investigators talked with witnesses, but no arrest had been made by Thursday night.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Trent Chamberlin with the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6746, or report anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.