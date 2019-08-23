Sketch released of suspect in Monroe County rape case

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has released a sketch of a rape suspect.

MCSO released this sketch on Facebook on Friday afternoon.

This man is wanted in a rape that occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 20 near Tapp Road and Rayle Place.

Investigators say the victim’s car had stalled and the suspect approached in order to “help” the victim.

The victim was assaulted in the suspect’s vehicle, described as a light blue passenger car by deputies.

The victim said the suspect had alcohol on his breath.

Deputies describe the suspect as 5’5″ to 5’10” with a thin build. He has blonde, light brown or gray hair that is shoulder length on the sides and back but is thinning or bald on top.

If you have information on the case, please call (812) 349-2861 or email investigations@co.monroe.in.us.