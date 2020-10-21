Stray bullet hits window at Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after they say a stray bullet hit The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department public information officer William Young, police were called to the museum around 4 p.m. when a bullet hit a portion of the building where there are no exhibits and where there were no people.

No one was hurt and no one was evacuated from the property. Police do not believe the museum was targeted.

“Safety and security are of the utmost importance to the museum,” a spokesperson for the museum said in a statement released to News 8 Wednesday. “…We do not believe this was a malicious act directed at the museum.”

The museum will replace the broken window soon and the museum plans to be open as normal on Thursday.