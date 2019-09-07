SWAT called to Fountain Square neighborhood after barricaded subject fires at officers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities are working to remove a subject who is barricaded inside a home on the city’s near west side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Saturday.

According to IMPD Sgt. Grace Sibley, SWAT officers are on the scene and it appears to be an isolated scene.

Sgt. Sibley said officers were fired upon by the subject at the scene. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The subject is in a home in the 1400 block of Lexington Avenue.

Details about what led up to the shooting have not been released.

This is a developing story.