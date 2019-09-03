Thefts at 2 gun shops caught on camera

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Friday morning while most people were sleeping, four men were caught on surveillance camera attempting to burglarize Bradis Gun Shop in Camby.

The four men arrived in a red or maroon colored van and judging by the size of the shopping bags they brought with them, they had plans to clean out the store.

Kenny Simmons of Bradis said the four spent close to 10 minutes trying to get into the gun shop but eventually failed.

“They have hit several other shops in town. Over the years, we were well aware it was just a matter of time before they attempted us. Every time they have hit other shops, we pay very close attention to how they did it and how they gained entry,” said Simmons.

On the other side of town and right at the end of the business day, a red Ford Fusion parked, and three adults and two children entered Beech Grove Firearms. Greg Burge, who owns the store, said the adults left the kids alone in a different part of the store within minutes, distracting employees.

“The children were just completely left unsupervised, which, when you watch the video, you can see it is clearly a developed tactic which tied up my manager,” said Burge.

For 21 minutes, the three adults stayed in separate parts of the gun showroom; one woman stood near the door.

“She has a large purse on her, I don’t know, does she have a gun in that purse?” said Burge.

The third adult, a woman, can be seen questioning a salesman about firearms, having him take several guns out of the cases one at a time.

“She was more interested in a show-and-tell than actually seeking to purchase or learn anything. Watching to the video again, in my opinion, it is clear, she is tying him up,” said Burge.

The young man in the video spent the first several minutes in the store taking photos of the inventory, eventually working his way over to one counter and slowly opening the case.

“He then reaches in and grabs a Glock 19. Luckily for us, his attention was drawn to our salesperson. As he is pulling the gun out of the case, one of our dowel rods we use to prop up our firearms falls out and hits the floor,” said Burge.

The sound of the dowel rod hitting the floor got the salesman’s attention.

“He says, ‘Hey, you can’t be reaching into our counters and doing that. He gives the explanation the gun was falling out of the counter and he just wanted to catch it,” said Burge.

The three adults rounded up the kids and left.

Beech Grove police would like to question them about their shopping habits.