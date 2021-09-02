Crime Watch 8

UIndy student, football player killed in overnight shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A University of Indianapolis was student killed in an overnight shooting on the city’s northeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 1 a.m., officers responded to the 5800 block of Radnor Road. Officers arrived on the scene and a man later identified as Koebe Clopton, 20, was found with a gunshot wound.

Clopton was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital, where he later died.

Clopton was a junior at UIndy, where he was a member of the football team, school officials confirmed to News 8.

“We are a close-knit community and we are devastated by the loss of Koebe, who was a member of our UIndy family. This loss reminds us of how precious life is and the importance of supporting each other through times of unexpected tragedy,” UIndy President Robert Manuel said in a statement.

Manuel said counseling and additional services are being offered to students and others in the community who were impacted by Clopton’s death.

IMPD said the investigation is ongoing. No suspect information was released.