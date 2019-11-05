Victim in weekend homicide identified

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Police have released the name of the victim in a weekend homicide.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the woman has been identified as Julie Morey.

Just after 9:15 a.m. on Nov. 3, officers were called to the 900 block of East Prospect Street.

After arriving on the scene, an unresponsive woman, who has been identified as Morey, was found on a couch in the Religious Education Center at St. Patrick Catholic Church.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

A cause and manner of death has not been released.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.